First-ever Pak-Japan Center To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation Inaugurated At NUST

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 04:49 PM

First-ever Pak-Japan Centre was inaugurated in Pakistan at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on May 23 jointly by Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and H.E Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022) First-ever Pak-Japan Centre was inaugurated in Pakistan at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on May 23 jointly by Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and H.E Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan. The facility has been established through the collaborative efforts of NUST & Plus W Inc. a Japanese company working on behalf of the Government of Japan. The event was also attended by the Ex-Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan H.E. Imtiaz Ahmad, First Secretary Economic & Development Section Embassy of Japan in Islamabad Mr Tsuchiya Taiji, and Ms Ismat Hassan Sial, the Charge d’ Affaires, Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo.

The Center will primarily focus on promoting exchanges between Pakistan and Japan to foster cooperation in the fields of human resource development and joint research, especially in the IT sector.

It will also facilitate Japanese and Pakistani companies in setting up businesses in each other’s country by familiarising individuals with respective cultures, business principles and basics of language. Both the ambassadors praised the efforts of NUST and Plus W in affecting this partnership.

In his remarks, Rector NUST stressed the need for a stronger industry-academia collaboration between the two countries. He further stated thatcollaborations like this would not only open up new avenues of practical research in cutting-edge fields for students, faculty and researchers, but also help in their capacity building in line with the expectations of the Japanese and Pakistani industry.

