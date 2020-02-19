First ever Pakistan Research Day observed at National University of Sciences and Technology

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ):The Web of Science Group, a subsidiary of Clarivate Analytics, launched its latest Pakistan Research and Innovation Landscape Report at the first ever Pakistan Research Day 2020, observed at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday.

The report documented excellence, challenges and opportunities in scientific and academic research in Pakistan.

Key findings of the report were presented at the event co-hosted by Web of Science Group and NUST at the main campus of the university.

The chief guest, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, members of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), representatives from top academic institutions, and over 300 leading researchers from across the country attended the inaugural event.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister expressed his gratitude to the organisers for inviting him at the event held in connection with Pakistan Research Day, which, he said, is a recognition of the impact that the transition towards a knowledge-based economy is creating.

He hoped that the collaboration between reputed national Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) such as NUST, Web of Science Group and HEC will play a fundamental role in driving as well as expediting the development of scientific research and excellence in Pakistan.

He praised NUST for emerging as a global leader in the higher education and cutting-edge research, setting a precedent for other national HEIs to follow suit.

Stressing the need for directing research towards addressing the challenges facing Pakistan, he said that the introduction of Research Excellence Award was an excellent idea, as it would help augment the research culture in Pakistan.

Country Manager (Pakistan), Web of Science Group Clarivate Analytics Faisal Mehmood apprised the audience that over the past decade, Pakistan's research community has substantially increased the number of publications across several disciplines, with a 300 percent growth in the number of publications indexed in the Web of Science Core Collection between 2010 and 2019.

Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, thanked Clarivate Analytics for launching its First Report on Research and Innovation Landscape of Pakistan from the platform of NUST, adding the event has also afforded an ideal opportunity to reflect on how our policies over a period of time have influenced the direction of research in the country.

He also presented a snapshot of milestones achieved by NUST in the domains of scientific research, innovation, patenting and intellectual property transfer to industry.