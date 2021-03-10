UrduPoint.com
First Meeting Of Khawaja Farid Chair Held At Islamia University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:59 PM

The first meeting of Khawaja Ghulam Farid Chair Management Committee was held at the Islamia University Bahawalpur, under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The first meeting of Khawaja Ghulam Farid Chair Management Committee was held at the Islamia University Bahawalpur, under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

The meeting was participated by Co-Chairman Khwaja Moinuddin Mehboob Koreja, retired Federal Secretary Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Saeed Sheikh Director General Cyber Wing Government of Pakistan, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Mian Samad Yar Abbasi and others.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that Khwaja Ghulam Farid Chair has been established for a great and noble cause so that the teachings of this great Sufi poet could be widely disseminated.

For this purpose, the Management Committee has been formed so that the message of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid can be more actively spread nationally and internationally.

It was decided at the meeting that the Khawaja Farid Chair would co-operate and collaborate with domestic and foreign institutions and all aspects of Khawaja Ghulam Farid's personality and teachings would be highlighted and broadcast on print, electronic and social media.

Research work on Khawaja Ghulam Farid and publication of International General in this regard, his poetry and manuscripts will be standardized.

A special museum and gallery will also be set up in this regard. Under the Khawaja Farid Chair, Faridiyat experts will be invited to seminars and conferences and liaison with Latif Chair, Sachal Chair and other chairs will be promoted.

The Khawaja Farid Chair library will also be expanded.

