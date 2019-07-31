First Mphil batch of University of Okara receives degrees

The newly-established University of Okara (UoO) conferred degrees to the very first batch of MPhill Mathematics after due recognition by the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The newly-established University of Okara (UoO) conferred degrees to the very first batch of MPhill Mathematics after due recognition by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to a spokesperson for the UoO, the passing out batch of 15 students received their degrees from Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar and Head of Department Dr. Shoaib Saleem.

Addressing the students, Dr Zakar said that obtaining the university education was not meant for getting degrees merely but it should be directed towards personality grooming instead.

"We are focusing on providing world-class academic facilities to our students besides research labs and purpose- built seminar rooms from the next academic session", added the vice chancellor.

Dr Zakar also welcomed the feedback of the students and promised to address their due concerns.

Dr Shoaib told the students that the PhD Mathematics programme would also start soon.

This was the first time that the varsity granted any degree since its establishment in 2016. The HEC granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the UoO in December 2018.