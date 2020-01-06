UrduPoint.com
First Orientation Day Ceremony Held At Government College University Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:43 PM

First Orientation Day ceremony held at Government College University Hyderabad

The first Orientation Day was held here on Monday at Government College (GC) University, Hyderabad in which first batch of students were informed about the opportunities available to them in varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The first Orientation Day was held here on Monday at Government College (GC) University, Hyderabad in which first batch of students were informed about the opportunities available to them in varsity.

While addressing the ceremony, the acting Vice Chancellor of the GC University Prof. Nasiruddin Shaikh gave a warm welcome to the first batch of students and thanked them for selecting this historical institute as their university of choice.

Prof. Nasiruddin Shaikh spoke about the history and journey of the Government College University and its vision to bring about transformational change in Pakistan's higher education landscape.

He said all required facilities would be made available to the students in GC University for providing best educational atmosphere to them as it was a century old educational institute.

The Director Academics Muhammad Saleem Mughul and the Registrar Shakeel Ahmed Memon informed the students about academic schedule and annual educational Calendar of the university.

They said the Higher Education Commission had granted approval for giving admissions to students in eight different department including BS (Botany), BS (Chemistry), BS (Computer Science), B.Ed (Hon) Education, BS (English), BS(Maths), BS (Physics) and BS (Zoology).

