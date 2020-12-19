UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Pakistani Student Nawal Haider Inducted As Member Of Quill And Scroll

,  

6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

First Pakistani Student Nawal Haider Inducted as Member of Quill and Scroll  

Nawal Haider Butt has written articles for national newspapers, magazines and has authored an anthology of fiction and prose poetry on mental health.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) In recognition of her journalistic writings, a 10th grade student of TNS Beaconhouse Nawal Haider Butt has been inducted as the first Pakistani member to the Quill and Scroll, which is an international high school journalism honor societythat recognizes and encourages both individual and group achievements in scholastic journalism.

Over 14,104 high schools in all 50 U.S. states and 44 countries have established local chapters of the Quill and Scroll. The organization was founded on April 10, 1926, and is based out of the University of Iowa.

Eye on Ivy, an education consulting firm, is the onlyQuill and Scrollchapter in all of South Asia and Pakistan.

A recipient of silver and bronze certificates in The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, Nawal Haider Butt has written articles for national newspapers, magazines and has authored an anthology of fiction and prose poetry on mental health.

On December 17, 2020, Nawal Haider Butt was awarded membership in an induction ceremony which was presided by Jeff Browne, Executive Director Quill and Scroll, and attended by Iain Keith Riley, Principal TNS Beaconhouse, ShanzaKhan Executive Director Eye on Ivyamongst others. Senior journalist Ejaz Haider administered the Quill and Scroll oath to Nawal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student April December 2020 Silver Bronze All Asia

Recent Stories

ERC delivers winter essentials to the needy in Ita ..

6 minutes ago

Iffat Omar says she will not back out from testify ..

12 minutes ago

PM 1000 Playground Project team visit concerned di ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistani cardiologists capable to conduct heart t ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

Provincial govt imposes smart lockdown in Peshawar ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.