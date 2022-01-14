First phase of AIOU admission from Jan15

Admissions for the first phase of 2022 semester in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start from January 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Admissions for the first phase of 2022 semester in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start from January 15.

Forms and prospectuses of all educational programmes will be available online.

On the special directive of Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, matriculation and FA students have been provided both facilities to submit admission forms online and by post.

In case of online submission of form, it will not be necessary to print the admission form and send it to the university.

For admission in B.Sc, M.Sc. prospectus cell points have been set up at the union council level to facilitate candidates seeking admission to the programmes at the nearest locations from where students can obtain prospectus.

The forms and addresses of cell points are available on university website (www.aiou.edu.pk)The aspirants can call call at 061- 9220201 for further information, says a news release issued here on Friday.