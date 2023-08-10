Five-day teachers training workshop concludes at AIOU

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 09:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A five-day training workshop for the professional development of teachers of basic education community schools successfully concluded at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood was the chief guest of the closing ceremony while former Parliamentary Secretary of Federal Education, Zeb Jafar was the guest of honour.

Director General, of Basic Education Community Schools, Hameed Khan Niazi, Dean, Faculty of Education AIOU, Prof. Dr. Tanzila Nabeel and Chairman, of the Department of Secondary Teacher Education, Prof. Dr. Fazlur Rehman were also present.

Speaking on occasion, VC AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood congratulated the teachers and administrators on the completion of the five-day training workshop and said that training workshops polish professional skills.

He added that competent and trained teachers are the guarantor of quality education and the most powerful person in the world is the teacher.

Children always believe their teachers even before listening to them because they think that the teacher is always right.

Dr Nasir Mahmood urged the trainee teachers to consider the ideas and abilities of the child to boost his confidence. "Today I am here because of my teachers, and I always remember them in my prayers", he said.

Zeb Jaffar said that teachers are role models, they are the leaders who have adopted the profession of prophets.

She congratulated the Director General of Basic Education Community Schools, Hameed Khan Niazi, for achieving the goal of enrolling out-of-school children in Islamabad.

Hameed Khan Niazi said that in a short time, we have achieved the target, we have enrolled 12,700 out-of-school children in Islamabad and now I can say with certainty that there is not a single out-of-school child in Islamabad.

He thanked the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood for providing logistic, professional, and technical support.

Dr Tanzlia Nabeel and Prof. Dr Fazlur Rehman also addressed the ceremony.

