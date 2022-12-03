UrduPoint.com

Five Scholars Receive PhD Degrees

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Five scholars received PhD degrees in various disciplines from the Punjab University, here on Saturday

The scholars, Sana Javed, daughter of Sheikh Shaukat Javed, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), after approval of her thesis entitled 'Design and Evaluation or Orodispersible Films of Sumatriptan Succinate and Procholorperazine Maleate for Migraine and Associated Nausea'; Mehwish Riaz, daughter of Muhammad Riaz, in the subject of Zoology, after approval of her thesis entitled 'Identification of Susceptible Risk Factors and Genetic Polymorphism Association to the Onset of Epilepsy'; Nadia Majid, daughter of Abdul Majid, in the subject of education, after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effects of Peer Assessment and Peer Feedback on the English Language Writing Skills of Punjab University's Undergraduate Students'; Qurra-tul-Ain, daughter of Liaquat Ali, in the subject of English, after approval of her thesis entitled 'Man-Machine Relationship: Posthumanistic Discourse of Contemporary Pakistani Fiction in English'; and Tahira Fatima, daughter of Akhtar Ali, in the subject of Urdu, after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impacts of Modern Scientific Theories on urdu Fiction'.

