Five Weeks Pre-Service Training For 1st Batch Of Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates/ilaqa Qazis Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Five weeks of pre-service training (PST) for the 1st batch of newly appointed civil judges/judicial magistrates/Ilaqa Qazis concluded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Peshawar (KPJA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Five weeks of pre-service training (PST) for the 1st batch of newly appointed civil judges/judicial magistrates/Ilaqa Qazis concluded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar (KPJA).

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Hon'ble Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Peshawar/Chairman, Mr. Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan graced the ceremony as the chief guest.

The concluding ceremony was also attended by the Registrar PHC and Principal Officers of PHC, Faculty of KP Judicial Academy and parents of the trainee judges.

The DG in her address felicitated the trainees on the successful completion of the 5-week training.

She highlighted that five week training course devised by the Academy would go a long way in capacity building of the trainee judges.

The Chief Guest, Hon'ble Mr. Qasir Rashid Khan, the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Peshawar in his address congratulated the participants on completion of training.

He reminded the trainees that they had to perform the onerous task of dispensation of justice.

He expressed the hope that the newly recruited judges would dedicate all their energies to effective justice service delivery and meet the public expectations.

The class representatives of trainee Civil Judges, while speaking on the occasion, thanked the Academy for rolling out a comprehensive training program and for making their stay comfortable.

At the end, the Chief Guest Hon'ble Mr. Qaisar Rashid Khan, Chairman BoG and Director General, KPJA awarded certificates to the participants. The DG on behalf of KPJA presented shield to the chief guest.

