FJWU to hold Naqsh Digital Film Festival

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with RIME Digital organized "Naqsh Digital Film Festival" (NDFF) for the ambitious and enthusiastic youth of Pakistan

The first ever film festival of Pakistan, NDFF is planned as a nationwide event to showcase short films and documentaries created by students, amateurs and emerging professionals. The themes are left open to creativity and imagination followed by norms of morality and decency.

NDFF is a Platform provided by Communication and Media Studies Department (CMS) of Fatima Jinnah Women University with the broad objectives to promote creativity among students and general youth. It is a joint effort of faculty members and students of CMS in collaboration with a novel Pakistani OTT platform RIME Digital, for youth to display their talent.

Young filmmakers work will be evaluated by esteemed judges and professionals of Pakistani media industry such as Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Jamal Shah, Aijaz Gul, Nargis Hashmi, Ahmer Sohail Busra, Pervaiz Akhtar, and Memoona Qudoos. The top most entries will be physically screened.

Submission deadline is 30th April 2022 and price distribution ceremony will be held on 11th May 2022. Winners will be rewarded with cash prizes. Interested candidates can visit the mentioned link https://fjwu.edu.pk/naqsh-digital-film-festival/ for submission and further details.

