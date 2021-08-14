Flag hoisting ceremony held at NUML Rawalpindi

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Rawalpindi branch to mark the 75th Independence Day of the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Rawalpindi branch to mark the 75th Independence Day of the motherland.

Pro Rector NUML Rawalpindi Brig (R) Muhammad Ibrahim hoisted the National Flag at the academic block of the varsity while Dean, HoDs of various departments, officers and other staff of the NUML Rawalpindi Branch were also present. National anthem was also played on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro Rector NUML Rawalpindi Brig (R) Muhammad Ibrahim felicitated the whole staff on Independence Day and highlighted the vision of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam in his various speeches stressed the need for and importance of the educated youth and asked youth to learn modern knowledge.

"Quaid expected from students to play proactive role for the benefit of Pakistan and NUML is following the Quaid's footprints by giving its students opportunities to shine in the world", he said.

At the end Brig Ibrahim planted a sapling to commemorate plantation drive in the campus.