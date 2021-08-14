Flag-Hoisting ceremony held in AIOU

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the occasion of Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the occasion of Independence Day.

Collective prayers were offered for the stability and development of Pakistan, eradication of the Coronavirus and for the victims of the Covid 19.

A contingent of uniformed security guards of AIOU presented a guard of honour in an orderly manner under the national flag. After that, the national anthem was sung with enthusiasm.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that those nations that forget their history and their benefactors, their Names are erased in history.

He said that we are thankful to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders for their efforts and sacrifices that today we are breathing in a free country.

He added that for the stability and development of Pakistan, each of us has to do our part. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that today we should renew our commitment to this land, let us all pledge that we must work hard to make Pakistan safe, developed and prosperous, pay special attention to education and accomplish things that make Pakistan able to stand in a prominent position in the world.

Later, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, along with the principal officers, faculty, employees of the university, and children cut a cake in celebration of Independence Day and chanted slogans of "Long live Pakistan".