Flagship Summer Programme Of PTCL Concludes

Flagship Summer Programme of PTCL concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):The Flagship Summer Programme of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) concluded on Friday, enabling selected university students with experiential learning, and hence contributing towards development of future leadership.

This programme is conducted every year in which selected students develop their professional skills over course of six weeks.

More than 600 applicants took assessment for this programme and selected candidates went through a rigorous On-Campus Assessment Process.

Every applicant who reported to PTCL Assessment Center also received a Customized Individual Assessment Center Report which helped them to know their strong and weak areas as professionals. The Report also acted as a feedback tool for identifying areas of improvement in every individual and how they could develop their professional skills in future.

During the programme, the students worked on real-time business projects and underwent a holistic learning programme in various functions like Employee Health & Safety Initiatives, Corporate Social Responsibility, Functional & Behavioral Competency Development, Organization Culture, Way of Work and Exposure to Leadership Teams.

Addressing a concluding ceremony, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer said this programme would be a good way for students to start their professional career.

"I am confident this hands on learning experience will benefit them immensely. Having experienced different functions and departments of PTCL, they were able to understand and learn how leading ICT company operates and delivers in Pakistan," he said.

As part of the programme, the students also participated in a CSR activity driven by PTCL Razakaar Force.

The intervention was focused around a custom-developed conversation with primary school students. The participants delivered content effectively, reinforcing with a role play, a pledge and a colouring activity.

The activity was simultaneously conducted atSaaya Trust School Islamabad, the SOS School Lahore andWisdom House Academy Karachi.

More Stories From Education

