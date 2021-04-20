FMU announces BDS first professional result

Faisalabad Medical University announced the result of the first professional BDS examination session 2019-20 here Tuesday

According to the result notification, total 48 students appeared in the examination of which 44 were declared pass which shows 91.6 successful rate.

Miss Ayesha Afzal d/o Muhammad Afzal,Roll No 19376 secured 609 marks out of total 700 and stood first. Miss Esha Azam D/O Muhammad Azam Hussain Roll No 19343 secured 601 marks and remained second ,while Miss Yusra Bukhat d/o Nasar Bukhat Roll No 19367 got 594 marks and stood third in the exam.

According to controller examinations, rechecking applications will be received within 10 days from the date of declaration of result.