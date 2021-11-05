UrduPoint.com

FMU Entrance Test On Nov 6

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) will hold entrance test for admission to clinical diplomas at the examination hall of the university here on Nov 6

According to the university sources, total 147 candidates would appear in the entrance test for six diploma courses.

The candidates are required to collect their admittance card from the IT Department for the test.

