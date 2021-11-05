FMU entrance test on Nov 6

The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) will hold entrance test for admission to clinical diplomas at the examination hall of the university here on Nov 6

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) will hold entrance test for admission to clinical diplomas at the examination hall of the university here on Nov 6.

According to the university sources, total 147 candidates would appear in the entrance test for six diploma courses.

The candidates are required to collect their admittance card from the IT Department for the test.