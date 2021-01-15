UrduPoint.com
FMU Form Anti-harassment Committee

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:35 PM

Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) has formed Anti-harassment committee at the varsity for providing safe educational environment to female faculty as well as students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) has formed Anti-harassment committee at the varsity for providing safe educational environment to female faculty as well as students.

According to FMU spokesperson,Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch will be patron in-chief of the committee.

The members of the committee include--- Dr. Hooria Amir Head of Physiology, Dr.

Mubin Inam Pall Head of Forensic Medicine, Dr. Jamil Abbas P.M.O. Physiology, Dr. Aliya Shaima Assistant Professor Surgery, Dr. Amna Rehan Assistant Professor Radiology, Dr. Sahar Rasool Assistant Professor Medicine, Dr. Huma Muzaffar Senior Registrar Medicine, Dr. Kishwar Naheed Assistant Professor of Forensic Medicine, Dr. Akmal Rashid DDO/ Deputy Registrar, Dr. Sumera Ehsan Assistant Professor Medical education and Dr. Fozia Jilani Demonstrator Physiology.

