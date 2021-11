FMU invites applications in diploma courses

The Institute of Allied Health Sciences Faisalabad Medical University(FMU) has invited applications for admission to the degree programmes for the session 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Institute of Allied Health Sciences Faisalabad Medical University(FMU) has invited applications for admission to the degree programmes for the session 2021-22.

According to FMU Registrar Dr Akmal Rashid, admission would be granted in following programmes: BS in Vision Sciences, BS in Medical Laboratory Technology, BS in Radiography and Imaging Technology, BS in Clinical Psychology, BS in Theatre Technology and BS in Renal Dialysis.

All courses are four-year programmes having eight semesters.

The admission forms are available at website www.pmc.edu.pkThe last date of receiving application forms is November 30.