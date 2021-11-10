FMU open admissions for degree programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has invited applications for admission to various four-year degree program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has invited applications for admission to various four-year degree programs.

According to FMU Registrar Dr Akmal Rashid, the candidates who passed FSc (Pre-medical) or A-level exams, with at least 60% marks, were eligible for admission to BS in Vision Sciences, Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiography & Imaging Technology, Clinical Psychology, Theatre Technology and Renal Dialysis programs.

He said that admission forms were available from IT department of the university as well as its website www.pmc.edu.pk and the applications would be received till November 30.

More information in this regard can be obtained from the university via telephone number 041-9210371, he added.