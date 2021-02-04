FMU release revised calendar for 1st professional MBBS, BDS annual exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) released its revised examination Calendar for 1st professional MBBS & BDS annual examinations 2020-21.

A spokesperson of FMU Dr Saleem said here Thursday, now the 1st professional MBBS exam will be held according to the following schedule.

A paper of Anatomy & History will be held on March 3, Physiology on March 06 and Biochemistry on March 10.The BDS exam will be held now according to the following schedule.

The first paper of Anatomy & History will be held on March 5, Physiology on March 9, Biochemistry on March 12, Oral Biology & Tooth Morphology on March 16 and Islamic Studies /Ethics & Pakistan Studies on March 19.

The examination will be held at the examination hall Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad.