UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FMU Release Revised Calendar For 1st Professional MBBS, BDS Annual Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:52 PM

FMU release revised calendar for 1st professional MBBS, BDS annual exams

Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) released its revised examination calendar for 1st professional MBBS & BDS annual examinations 2020-21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) released its revised examination Calendar for 1st professional MBBS & BDS annual examinations 2020-21.

A spokesperson of FMU Dr Saleem said here Thursday, now the 1st professional MBBS exam will be held according to the following schedule.

A paper of Anatomy & History will be held on March 3, Physiology on March 06 and Biochemistry on March 10.The BDS exam will be held now according to the following schedule.

The first paper of Anatomy & History will be held on March 5, Physiology on March 9, Biochemistry on March 12, Oral Biology & Tooth Morphology on March 16 and Islamic Studies /Ethics & Pakistan Studies on March 19.

The examination will be held at the examination hall Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Oral March

Recent Stories

UAE appreciates all people on its land, says Deput ..

8 minutes ago

Is Peshawar Zalmi hiring Pop Icon Rihana for its a ..

17 minutes ago

N.Korea Forecast to Receive Nearly 2Mln COVID-19 V ..

42 seconds ago

First US warship transits Taiwan Strait since Bide ..

43 seconds ago

Scores arrested in Nepal strike against parliament ..

45 seconds ago

Plastic bags ban; strict enforcement drive to star ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.