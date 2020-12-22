FMU releases revised calendar for MBBS, BDS exams

The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has released revised calendar for 1st professional MBBS & BDS annual examination 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has released revised Calendar for 1st professional MBBS & BDS annual examination 2019-20.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for submission of internal assessment is January 9.

The paper of Anatomy and History will be held on Jan 25, Physiology on January 28 and Biochemistry on February 1.

The viva voce will be held from February 3 to 16.

However, according to the revised schedule of BDS, the last date for submission of internal assessment is January 9.

The first paper of Anatomy and History will be held on January 21, Physiology on January 25, Biochemistry on January 28, Oral Biology and Tooth Morphology on February 1 and Islamic Studies /Ethics & Pakistan Studies on February 4.

The viva voce will be held from February 15 to 25.