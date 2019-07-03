UrduPoint.com
Foreign Students From 26 Countries Reach NUST To Attend Summer Internship

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:24 PM

With a view to promoting global diversity, mutual growth and cultural exchange opportunities, NUST's signature Internship Programme for International Students - NIPIS '19 – has kicked off at the university’s Islamabad campus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019) With a view to promoting global diversity, mutual growth and cultural exchange opportunities, NUST's signature Internship Programme for International Students - NIPIS '19 – has kicked off at the university’s Islamabad campus.

The programme entails 360˚ learning experience for the foreign students, who have converged on NUST from across various continents. The countries these interns are representing include Austria, China, Egypt, France, Poland, Turkey and 20 other countries.

In total 51 foreign interns are attending the programme, out of which 12 are from International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE), 24 from NIPIS, and 15 from Association for the International Exchange of Students in Economics & Commerce (AIESEC).

Dr Nassar Ikram, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) NUST, welcomed the students and presented an overview of the activities they would undergo during the course of their stay at Pakistan’s federal metropolis.

The students will be offered internships in the fields of Accounting, Architecture & Design, Business Administration, Computer Science, Economics, Engineering, Environment and Sustainability, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Transportation and Geographical Information Systems.

The durations of internship programmes vary from 4-12 weeks and will also include visits to local industries and tourist attractions and historical landmarks.

