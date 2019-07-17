UrduPoint.com
Foreigner Students Call On The Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University Of Engineering Science And Technology

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

Foreigner students call on the Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology

A delegation of foreign students studying at Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) Wednesday held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo and informed him about the issues they were facing

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of foreign students studying at Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) Wednesday held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo and informed him about the issues they were facing.

Foreign students belonging to Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Dubai and other countries complained about non availability of air conditioner in extreme hot weather, problems arising after the expiry of their passports and other related issues. The VC assured the students that air-conditioners would be installed at their hostel rooms while other issues would also be resolved soon.

The students expressed gratitude to Prof Samo for hearing their problems.

