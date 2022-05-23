UrduPoint.com

Former Pakistani Cricketer Mushataq Ahmad Delivered A Motivational Lecture To UVAS Students

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 05:09 PM

The Qiraat and Naat Society (QNS) of Senior Tutor Office Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organized a motivational lecture for the betterment of life according to Islamic guidelines on Monday at City Campus Lahore

Former Pakistani Cricketer/Former Member Pakistan Cricket Team and Bowling Coach Mushataq Ahmad delivered a detailed lecture to UVAS students while Former Cricketer of Pakistani Team Mr Zulqernain, Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Prof Dr Yasin Tipu and a large number of students were present.

