UrduPoint.com

FOSPAH Holds Seminar On Awareness Against Harassment At Workplace In UET

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:00 PM

FOSPAH holds seminar on awareness against harassment at workplace in UET

An awareness seminar against harassment at the workplace was held here Tuesday in University of Engineering Technology (UET) to create awareness among the youth regarding harassment especially women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar against harassment at the workplace was held here Tuesday in University of Engineering Technology (UET) to create awareness among the youth regarding harassment especially women.

Kashmala Khan, Federal Ombudsperson, Federal Ombudsmen Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was attended by a large number of students and staff.

Kashmala said, FOSPAH was established in 2010 and has worked a lot in the field through online complaint registration. She informed the audience on how to approach FOSPAH for protection in case women face harassment at workplaces.

She said FOSPAH is aimed to protect women so that they could work without any fear, adding, "that all of us have to stand up, speak up against harassment".

She urged the students to get rid of fear and know their rights while working with men.

She said, FOSPAH will ensure that women get justice provided that they are aware which institutions are to be approached for reporting.

She urged the need to have a harassment committee at universities so that matters for timely solution of cases, adding, FOSPAH assures to extend free legal counseling support and register appeals.

Regional Commissioner, Peshawar Rubab Mehdi in her address said, the harassment cases have tripled in the present tenure, however property rights and financial empowerment for women are the focal areas for FOSPAH.

Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain said UET Peshawar has established a proper grievance redressal system for any such case. The harassment and discipline committees have women representation which makes it easier for female students to share their issues and deal with matters on time. He advised the faculty and students to take care of female staff.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology University Of Engineering And Technology Women Event All Share

Recent Stories

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees ..

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with pu ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives and projects

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Stance on Palestine Remains Same - Putin

Russia's Stance on Palestine Remains Same - Putin

5 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tues ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Beijing sets air-quality record in October

Beijing sets air-quality record in October

5 minutes ago
 Turkey to Sign New Gas Supply Deals With Russia in ..

Turkey to Sign New Gas Supply Deals With Russia in 2021 - Energy Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.