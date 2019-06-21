Foundation Stone laying ceremony of SMBBC&CC Academic Block on June 25

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Academic Block of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center (SMMBC&CC), University of Karachi, would be held at 11am on June 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Academic Block of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center (SMMBC&CC), University of Karachi , would be held at 11am on June 25.

According to a statement issued on Friday, Sindh Minister for Works and Services, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would be the chief guest while members Advisory board SMMBC&CC, KU, Taj Haider, MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, Professor N.D. Khan, Professor Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Sindh Secretary Finance Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Riaz Uddin would attend the ceremony.