Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony Of SMBBC&CC Academic Block On June 25
Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:02 PM
The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Academic Block of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center (SMMBC&CC), University of Karachi, would be held at 11am on June 25
According to a statement issued on Friday, Sindh Minister for Works and Services, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would be the chief guest while members Advisory board SMMBC&CC, KU, Taj Haider, MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, Professor N.D. Khan, Professor Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Sindh Secretary Finance Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Riaz Uddin would attend the ceremony.