Foundation stone of AIOU Sukkur campus lays

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The foundation stone laying ceremony of regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) took place in Sukkur on Monday.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Zia Qayoom said the campus would benefit students of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

He said the university was promoting a universal education programme to boost literacy rate in the country.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar, Prof Raza Bhutti, Prof Imam Shaikh, Prof Atta Shah Musvi and others also addressed the occasion.