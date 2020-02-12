Four Arabic teaching and language courses launched: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched four Arabic teaching training and language certificate courses of six months' duration.The University has fixed February 21 as last date for receiving the applications.

The courses include Arabic Lughat (dictionary), Al-Las-e-Arbi, and Arabic Bol Chal.To get information about the academic plan of these courses, prospectus have been made availed in the University's 51 regional offices for the guidance of the students.According to the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic studies, the University is working on a comprehensive plan for the promotion and Advanced Studies in Arabic Language & Literature.

A proposal is also under consideration to launch a certificate course in Tajweed Sciences and Online Quranic education from this year, on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum.For last many years, the University is offering a wide-range of courses in Arabic language from Matric to M.A and B.Ed Level.It has also been announced that an advanced course of 'Tajweed-Ul-Quran' will also be arranged soon.