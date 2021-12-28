Four-day winter Bazeecha workshop to start next week

Four-day kids winter Bazeecha workshop will be held at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts from January 3-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Four-day kids winter Bazeecha workshop will be held at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts from January 3-6.

Amina Shah, director of Hunerkada, said Bazeecha workshop was made a permanent feature and continue throughout the year given the interest and enthusiasm of children and parents.

She said that most of the teachers were below the age of 20.

''Hunerkada is one of the oldest art institute that offers degree and short-term courses in Fine Arts and Design, and it has produced over 300 graduates in last decade,she said.''It has also trained more than 3,000 young enthusiasts in its short courses,she added.