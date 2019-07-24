UrduPoint.com
Four Get PhD Degrees In Lahore

Punjab University on Wednesday awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in different disciplines

The disciplines in which scholar were awarded degrees included Afshan Kiran Imtiaz D/o Imtiaz Ahmed Taj in the subject of Gender Studies after approval of her thesis titled `Violence Against Women: A Study of Reinforcement of Honour Killing in the Socio-Cultural Context in Punjab', Tahira Parveen D/o Ahmed Sher in the subject of History after approval of her thesis titled `A History of Religious Minorities in Punjab, (1979-2013): An Appraisal'.

Similarly scholar Mohammad Sanaullah Khan S/o Mohammad Akbar was awarded degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis titled `A Comparative Study Gagging of Journalists & Suppression of Press Freedom with Particular Reference to NWFP Before and After Partition Period from (1854 to 2007)' and Sana Shahbaz D/o Muhammad Shahbaz in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis titled `Molecular Genetics of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in Relation to Common Fusion Oncogenes from Pakistan'.

