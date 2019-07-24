Four get PhD degrees in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab University on Wednesday awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in different disciplines

The disciplines in which scholar were awarded degrees included Afshan Kiran Imtiaz D/o Imtiaz Ahmed Taj in the subject of Gender Studies after approval of her thesis titled `Violence Against Women: A Study of Reinforcement of Honour Killing in the Socio-Cultural Context in Punjab', Tahira Parveen D/o Ahmed Sher in the subject of History after approval of her thesis titled `A History of Religious Minorities in Punjab, (1979-2013): An Appraisal'.

Similarly scholar Mohammad Sanaullah Khan S/o Mohammad Akbar was awarded degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis titled `A Comparative Study Gagging of Journalists & Suppression of Press Freedom with Particular Reference to NWFP Before and After Partition Period from (1854 to 2007)' and Sana Shahbaz D/o Muhammad Shahbaz in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis titled `Molecular Genetics of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in Relation to Common Fusion Oncogenes from Pakistan'.