Four projects of Higher Education worth trillion of rupees underway in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Exactly four projects of Higher education were underway in Multan district under which two colleges were being constructed besides a new block in another college and building for an Engineering University.

Director Development, Waqas Khakwani told APP on Tuesday that a new degree college for Boys in Kabirwala, building for Govt Degree College for Women Chungi no 6, construction of BS block of Govt Emerson College and new building for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering&Technology were four ongoing projects.

He informed that the cost of Degree College Kabirwala was Rs 150.6 million for Government College for Women was Rs 123.

7 million, BS Block in Government Emerson College was being built with Rs 160 million.

Deputy Director Development stated that completion time varied from scheme to scheme adding that work was being conducted on fast track.

MNS UET Vice Chancellor, Dr Amir Ijaz told APP that it was Rs 8 billion project and they have received Rs one billion in first phase for Annual Development Programme (ADP).

He said that PWD was executing the project adding that the varsity would be completed in four phases on 210 acre piece of land near Laar.

Out of total land,sixty acres was to be handed over to varsity soon after getting vacated from farmers, he said.