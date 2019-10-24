Four Senior Probation Officers transferred

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reshuffled four Senior Probation Officers of Directorate of Reclamation and Probation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reshuffled four Senior Probation Officers of Directorate of Reclamation and Probation.

In a notification issued here Thursday by provincial Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Raza Muhmmad Senior Probation Officer Dir (Lower) has been transferred to Swat, Muhammad Ikram Senior Probation Officer Mardan has been transferred to Malakand Batkhela, Rafullah Senior Probation Officer Dir (Upper) has been transferred to Dir Lower, and Muhammad Amir Senior Probation Officer Haripur has been transferred to Mardan.