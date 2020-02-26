UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four UMCs Detected During SSC Examination

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Four UMCs detected during SSC examination

Exactly four Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were traced during ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) on Wednesday, says a daily situation report of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination (BISE).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Exactly four Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were traced during ongoing Secondary school Certificate (SSC) on Wednesday, says a daily situation report of board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination (BISE).

An UMC of Roll No. 302524 Ejaz Hussain s/o Nazeer Ahmad has been detected in Chemistry-II, Group-I at Government High School Kukkar Hatta, Kabirwala.

Another UMC of Roll No.

311733 Muhammad Rshid s/o Falak Sher had been detected in Chemsirty-II, Group-II at Government High School, Kukkar Hatta, Kabirwala the report added.

Third UMC of Roll No. 162551 Syed Ahmad Raza Shah s/o Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah has been traced in Chemistry-II, Group-II at Government Higher Secondary School, Burewala.

Fourth UMC case of Roll No. 162553 Syed Qalab Abbas s/o Syed Hussain Shah had been detected in CH-II, Group-II at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Sahuka, Burewala, the report concluded.

Related Topics

Burewala Kabirwala BISE Government

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

10 minutes ago

Sharmila Farooqi becomes MPA

26 minutes ago

Pakistan outplay West Indies to make winning start ..

28 minutes ago

&#039;The National&#039; wins Google innovation gr ..

41 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to come down very soon

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.