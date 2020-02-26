Four UMCs detected during SSC examination

Exactly four Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were traced during ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) on Wednesday, says a daily situation report of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination (BISE).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Exactly four Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were traced during ongoing Secondary school Certificate (SSC) on Wednesday, says a daily situation report of board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination (BISE).

An UMC of Roll No. 302524 Ejaz Hussain s/o Nazeer Ahmad has been detected in Chemistry-II, Group-I at Government High School Kukkar Hatta, Kabirwala.

Another UMC of Roll No.

311733 Muhammad Rshid s/o Falak Sher had been detected in Chemsirty-II, Group-II at Government High School, Kukkar Hatta, Kabirwala the report added.

Third UMC of Roll No. 162551 Syed Ahmad Raza Shah s/o Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah has been traced in Chemistry-II, Group-II at Government Higher Secondary School, Burewala.

Fourth UMC case of Roll No. 162553 Syed Qalab Abbas s/o Syed Hussain Shah had been detected in CH-II, Group-II at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Sahuka, Burewala, the report concluded.