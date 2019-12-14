Fourth convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Fourth Convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana , 13th Convocation of Chandka Medical College (CMC), Second Bibi Aseefa Dental College and Third Convocation of Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) and Fifth Convocation of Ghulam Muhammad Maher Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur , held on Saturday, at Shah Abdul Latif Auditorium of CMC Larkana

Sindh Minister for Health and Pro-Chancellor of Medical Universities of Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho was the chief guest on the occasion.

More than 465 medical graduates including 328 Girls medical graduates of the batch 41 and 42 who qualify their MBBS degrees from CMC Larkana, medical graduates of 10th batch of GMMMC Sukkur, Third batch of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana and the Third batch of Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) Larkana were conferred degrees by SMBBMU Larkana.

As many as 50 gold medals and silver medals were awarded in total to the meritorious graduates of SMBBMU, CMC, graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College and graduates of BINCHS Larkana and medical graduates of GM Maher Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, were received medals.

In his address on the occasion of Fourth Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana, Sindh Minister for Health and Pro-Chancellor of Medical Universities of Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has exhorted medical graduates to serve the ailing humanity with dedication and devotion and without discrimination.

She reminded the graduates of the Hippocratic Oath and said that if taken seriously, it would guide them in performing their duties without discrimination.

She said doctors had the responsibility of giving hope to their patients besides health and happiness and added that they should opt for serving humanity in backward and rural areas while observing medical ethics and Islamic teachings.

Congratulating the passing out medical graduates, Dr. Pechuho reminded them of their prime duty of serving humanity.

Sindh Minister for Health said that the Convocation is the first step of SMBBMU graduates, which is a remarkable effort of medical professionals in the Asia, when these graduates will prove after post graduation and M. Phil research on different health issues.

Later, Sindh Minister for Health and Pro-Chancellor of Medical Universities of Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and while Advior to Sindh Chief Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro distributed gold medals and silver medals among the best graduates on the occasion.

MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Former Vice Chancellor SMBBMU LarkanaProfessor Sikandar Ali Shah, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Registrar SMBBMU Larkana Professor Shahida Shaikh, Principal of CMC Larkana, Principal GMMMC Sukkur, Principal BINCHS, doctors, students and parents were also present on the occasion.