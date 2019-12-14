UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Convocation Of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Fourth convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana held

The Fourth Convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, 13th Convocation of Chandka Medical College (CMC), Second Bibi Aseefa Dental College and Third Convocation of Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) and Fifth Convocation of Ghulam Muhammad Maher Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, held on Saturday, at Shah Abdul Latif Auditorium of CMC Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Fourth Convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, 13th Convocation of Chandka Medical College (CMC), Second Bibi Aseefa Dental College and Third Convocation of Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) and Fifth Convocation of Ghulam Muhammad Maher Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, held on Saturday, at Shah Abdul Latif Auditorium of CMC Larkana.

Sindh Minister for Health and Pro-Chancellor of Medical Universities of Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho was the chief guest on the occasion.

More than 465 medical graduates including 328 Girls medical graduates of the batch 41 and 42 who qualify their MBBS degrees from CMC Larkana, medical graduates of 10th batch of GMMMC Sukkur, Third batch of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana and the Third batch of Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) Larkana were conferred degrees by SMBBMU Larkana.

As many as 50 gold medals and silver medals were awarded in total to the meritorious graduates of SMBBMU, CMC, graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College and graduates of BINCHS Larkana and medical graduates of GM Maher Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, were received medals.

In his address on the occasion of Fourth Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana, Sindh Minister for Health and Pro-Chancellor of Medical Universities of Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has exhorted medical graduates to serve the ailing humanity with dedication and devotion and without discrimination.

She reminded the graduates of the Hippocratic Oath and said that if taken seriously, it would guide them in performing their duties without discrimination.

She said doctors had the responsibility of giving hope to their patients besides health and happiness and added that they should opt for serving humanity in backward and rural areas while observing medical ethics and Islamic teachings.

Congratulating the passing out medical graduates, Dr. Pechuho reminded them of their prime duty of serving humanity.

Sindh Minister for Health said that the Convocation is the first step of SMBBMU graduates, which is a remarkable effort of medical professionals in the Asia, when these graduates will prove after post graduation and M. Phil research on different health issues.

Later, Sindh Minister for Health and Pro-Chancellor of Medical Universities of Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and while Advior to Sindh Chief Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro distributed gold medals and silver medals among the best graduates on the occasion.

MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Former Vice Chancellor SMBBMU LarkanaProfessor Sikandar Ali Shah, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Registrar SMBBMU Larkana Professor Shahida Shaikh, Principal of CMC Larkana, Principal GMMMC Sukkur, Principal BINCHS, doctors, students and parents were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Khursheed Ahmed Guide Sukkur Larkana Gold Silver Post From Best General Motors Asia

Recent Stories

Boucher named South African head coach

3 minutes ago

3 killed in Faisalabad road accidents

3 minutes ago

Charlize Theron saves “Bombshell”

21 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organi ..

3 minutes ago

Chilly winds reduce temperature to 5 degree celsiu ..

3 minutes ago

Citizenship Amendment Bill a slap on Indian secula ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.