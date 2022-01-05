UrduPoint.com

FPAHS Announces Schedule For Diploma Exam

January 05, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Science (FPAHS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced diploma course examination and directed the affiliated institutes to submit forms by January 14.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, FPAHS has introduced online admission procedure for examinations scheduled in February and March 2022.

Therefore, all affiliated institutes have been directed to visit kpmf.edu.pk for getting examination submission form.

It is further directed that the examination forms of those candidates who require manual admission form should submit a hard copy of examination form.

Forms of those who have not deposited pending dues would not be accepted.

