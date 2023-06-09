UrduPoint.com

FPSC Announces Final Results Of CSS Exams 2022

Published June 09, 2023

FPSC announces final results of CSS exams 2022

The Federal Public Service Commission(FPSC) has announced the results of the CSS exam 2022 in which 237 candidates were declared successful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Public Service Commission(FPSC) has announced the results of the CSS exam 2022 in which 237 candidates were declared successful.

According to a notification from FPSC on Friday, the success ratio remained at 1.85 percent.

A total 20, of 262 candidates participated in the written exam, out of which 393 candidates passed the written test.

However, overall 237 candidates were declared successful in the CSS exams, the notification said.

The successful candidates included 146 male and 91 female candidates.

Among the top 10 candidates were Talha Rafiq, Yasir Bilal, Ahmed Hasan Chatha, Muhammad Owais Sultan, Nauman Hafeez, Ayesha Nasir, Barira Ballo, Hira Ahsan, Noor Muhammad and Alina Shakeel Nagra.

