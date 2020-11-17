UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Allocates $3.5Mln As Educational Program Aid For Lebanese Students - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:06 PM

France Allocates $3.5Mln as Educational Program Aid for Lebanese Students - Ministry

Paris has introduced a 3-million-euro ($3.5 million) assistance package to support Lebanese students in France as part of the aid to the French and francophone education network in Lebanon, French Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Paris has introduced a 3-million-euro ($3.5 million) assistance package to support Lebanese students in France as part of the aid to the French and francophone education network in Lebanon, French Foreign Ministry said.

"In order to support these [newly arrived Lebanese] students and help bring young French and Lebanese people together, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has established the ��3 million Ma'akum ("With you") program. This program, which is being implemented by Campus France, is targeted at almost 3,000 newly arrived Lebanese students enrolled in public institutes of higher education," the ministry said in a statement published late on Monday.

It added that the package complements scholarships for exceptional students from Lebanon.

The ministry specified that the program comes as part of France's support initiative to the Lebanese people to curb the economic and political crisis in the country, which was deepened by the Beirut blast on August 4.

The foreign office also noted that since the blast, Paris has allocated a 50-million-euro humanitarian package in the health-care, employment, cultural, housing and educational sectors.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Education Europe France Young Paris Beirut Lebanon August From Million Housing Employment

Recent Stories

‘Bowl me slow next time,’ Shahid Afridi asks H ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Skolkovo Foundation Hopes Russia-Japan Te ..

37 seconds ago

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Sumatra, Indonesia

11 minutes ago

Crew of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Enter International S ..

5 minutes ago

ICRC Hopes Countries to Keep 2021 Donations Level ..

5 minutes ago

UK airline EasyJet posts first annual loss on viru ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.