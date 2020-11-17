France Allocates $3.5Mln as Educational Program Aid for Lebanese Students - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Paris has introduced a 3-million-euro ($3.5 million) assistance package to support Lebanese students in France as part of the aid to the French and francophone education network in Lebanon, French Foreign Ministry said.

"In order to support these [newly arrived Lebanese] students and help bring young French and Lebanese people together, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has established the ��3 million Ma'akum ("With you") program. This program, which is being implemented by Campus France, is targeted at almost 3,000 newly arrived Lebanese students enrolled in public institutes of higher education," the ministry said in a statement published late on Monday.

It added that the package complements scholarships for exceptional students from Lebanon.

The ministry specified that the program comes as part of France's support initiative to the Lebanese people to curb the economic and political crisis in the country, which was deepened by the Beirut blast on August 4.

The foreign office also noted that since the blast, Paris has allocated a 50-million-euro humanitarian package in the health-care, employment, cultural, housing and educational sectors.