Free online e-learning courses launched by TEVTA

The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will provide different online skills absolutely free through e-learning courses to 16,200 students under the Chief Minister's Flagship Hunarmand Nojwan Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will provide different online skills absolutely free through e-learning courses to 16,200 students under the Chief Minister's Flagship Hunarmand Nojwan Programme.

It was stated by TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique at the launching ceremony of the courses in the TEVTA secretariat here on Thursday.

The e-courses are E-Rozgar Technical (Web Development), E-Rozgar Creative (Graphic Designing) and Virtual Assistant Training which will provide e-employment opportunity through trading over international platforms like Amazon, eBay etc.

Ali Salman said that the courses were aimed to empowering the students to be financially independent while working from their homes, adding that after completing the training these students would be able to earn a respectable living not only making them financially self-determining but they would also be able to contribute towards national economy by earning valuable foreign exchange through e-trading over international platforms.

He said that the CM's Hunarmand Nojwan Programme would serve as a vehicle towards realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of providing jobs and economic opportunities to the youth.

The chairperson said the TEVTA was focusing on launching demand driven quality coursesby taking the stakeholders to develop economic opportunities for its trained work force.

The online E-Rozgar courses would serve as an effective tool for enabling the students to be financially autonomous managing themselves independently by dint of substantial income earned on the basis of skills acquired through online e-Rozgar courses, said Ali Salman.