UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Online E-learning Courses Launched By TEVTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:37 PM

Free online e-learning courses launched by TEVTA

The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will provide different online skills absolutely free through e-learning courses to 16,200 students under the Chief Minister's Flagship Hunarmand Nojwan Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will provide different online skills absolutely free through e-learning courses to 16,200 students under the Chief Minister's Flagship Hunarmand Nojwan Programme.

It was stated by TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique at the launching ceremony of the courses in the TEVTA secretariat here on Thursday.

The e-courses are E-Rozgar Technical (Web Development), E-Rozgar Creative (Graphic Designing) and Virtual Assistant Training which will provide e-employment opportunity through trading over international platforms like Amazon, eBay etc.

Ali Salman said that the courses were aimed to empowering the students to be financially independent while working from their homes, adding that after completing the training these students would be able to earn a respectable living not only making them financially self-determining but they would also be able to contribute towards national economy by earning valuable foreign exchange through e-trading over international platforms.

He said that the CM's Hunarmand Nojwan Programme would serve as a vehicle towards realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of providing jobs and economic opportunities to the youth.

The chairperson said the TEVTA was focusing on launching demand driven quality coursesby taking the stakeholders to develop economic opportunities for its trained work force.

The online E-Rozgar courses would serve as an effective tool for enabling the students to be financially autonomous managing themselves independently by dint of substantial income earned on the basis of skills acquired through online e-Rozgar courses, said Ali Salman.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Exchange Vehicle From Din Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of worker ..

11 minutes ago

Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways for happiness o ..

20 minutes ago

UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discu ..

26 minutes ago

Arab artists boycotts Emirati-backed cultural awar ..

38 minutes ago

Armed Forces rendered countless sacrifices; make d ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Regrets West Ignored UN Chief's Call to Lif ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.