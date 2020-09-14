UrduPoint.com
Free School Uniforms Distributed Among 80 Minority Students

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:06 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that the government was committed to promoting quality education and making schooling available for children

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that the government was committed to promoting quality education and making schooling available for children.

He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest in a ceremony held under auspices of non-profit organization Dayam Foundation and Social Welfare Foundation Pakistan in collaboration with Social Movement Team Kohat to distribute school uniforms among 80 deserving male and female minority students free of cost.

Since, Ziaullah Bangahs said that education played key role in socio-economic uplift of society; concrete steps were being taken to make education accessible to all children.

Flanked by MPA Ravi Kumar, the chief minister's aide said provision of free uniforms to poor students was a noble deed step indeed on the part of the organizers and such initiative should continue to encourage students to continue their studies and earn a good name for the country and their families, he added.

The IT adviser presented shields to Esar Ali Bangash, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoib, Vice Chairman Cantonment board Asad Javed, renowned poet, Suraj Nairan for playing frontline role against curbing spread of the Covid-19.

Representatives of minority community also spoke on the occasion, expressing their resolve to continue their struggle for integrity, sovereignty and socio-economic development of the country.

