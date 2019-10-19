UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Uniforms Distributed Among Special Students In Jhang

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:01 PM

Free uniforms distributed among special students in Jhang

Member National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana distributed free uniforms among mentally retarded students of Government Institute of Special Education

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana distributed free uniforms among mentally retarded students of Government Institute of Special education.

A ceremony was held in the institution in which Principal Safdar Rasheed, teachers, special children, parents and social workers were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said it was a duty of every citizen to give protection and special training to special children.

She said the government was striving hard to provide the maximum facilities to special children.

Related Topics

National Assembly Education Government

Recent Stories

Sharma will be India's game changer overseas, says ..

5 minutes ago

Cancer awareness walk, seminar held in Lahore Coll ..

5 minutes ago

Hyderabad Model Trial Court convicts two persons i ..

5 minutes ago

The European Union: a history marked by crises

5 minutes ago

Philippines Embassy Police Attach meets CCPO Lahor ..

10 minutes ago

15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.