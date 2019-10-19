Free uniforms distributed among special students in Jhang

Member National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana distributed free uniforms among mentally retarded students of Government Institute of Special Education

A ceremony was held in the institution in which Principal Safdar Rasheed, teachers, special children, parents and social workers were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said it was a duty of every citizen to give protection and special training to special children.

She said the government was striving hard to provide the maximum facilities to special children.