Friesland Campina Netherland Delegation Paid Visits At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:07 PM

A Friesland Campina Netherland team led by Corporate Director Dairy Development Mr Jeroen Elfers paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad on Friday

The delegation also held a meeting with senior faculty members and discussed dairy sector development of Pakistan. Prof Nasim chaired the meeting and discussed various collaborations between UVAS and Friesland Campina and sought technical input from experts for the uplift of dairy sector.

Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Prof Dr Rizwan Yousaf, Dr Muhammad Junaid and officials Ms Vorst, Y. van der (Yvonne), Mr. Muhammad Sohail Sarwar Ch and Dr Sarfraz Ahmad from Friesland Campina Engro attended the meeting.


Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS history, academic, research and development projects, national & international collaborations for the development of dairy sector, industry linkages and dairy farmers’ capacity building trainings.


Speaking on the occasion, Mr Elfers said that willing to collaborate with UVAS in dairy processing and feed production to strengthen dairy sector.

He also lauded Pakistani northern areas and especially hospitality of Pakistani people for tourist.


During an open discussion, the meeting participants put forward various suggestions for collaboration between UVAS and Friesland Campina. Both the parties are already working very closely for the last two decades especially in the different research projects, diagnostics and commercial dairy farming.

Prof Dr Aftab Anjum spoke about milk adulteration kit developed by UVAS, Prof Dr Rizwan Yousaf spoke about the UVAS reproductive ultrasonography technique for dairy animals, Dr Muhammad Junaid gave a presentation on a recent project regarding milk value chain and consumer awareness while Dr Sanaullah Iqbal spoke about school milk programme.


Later Mr Elfers visited various departments of UVAS Ravi Campus including Holstein Farm, Milk Plant and Central Laboratory Complex where the heads of the departments briefed them.

