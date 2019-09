The Fair Testing Service (FTS) held on Saturday for the recruitment of teachers in different cadres at Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts was cancelled owing to leakage of question paper before the test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Fair Testing Service (FTS) held on Saturday for the recruitment of teachers in different cadres at Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts was cancelled owing to leakage of question paper before the test.

The spokesperson on Monday said that the test had also been canceled earlier in Karak and Swabi districts the other day owing leakage of test paper before the test.