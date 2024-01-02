Fun fair organized at RWU

An annual funfair was organized in Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) here Tuesday in which various departments set up food stalls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) An annual funfair was organized in Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) here Tuesday in which various departments set up food stalls.

The Funfair was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal Vice Chancellor of the RWU.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the purpose of the funfair was to provide a platform for the students to have fun and said extra curricular activities were also vital for mental and physical grooming and training of the students.

She further said that healthy activities are necessary for healthy life. No one can deny its importance, she added.

She said that enthusiasm and participation of the students is remarkable.

A cultural show and a magic show were also organized in the fun fair.

Dr. Anila visited the various stalls and appreciated the efforts of the organizers.

The participants also enjoyed the food stalls, carriages ride, horse ride and swings as well as the art and craft stalls.