Funds of Rs 26 mln released for 7 colleges in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : The Punjab government has released funds of Rs 26 million to provide facilities at seven public sector colleges of the division.

Assistant Director Colleges Muhammad Jamil said here Tuesday the funds would be spent on the purchase of furniture & fixture in 7 colleges including 5 newly upgraded colleges.

Giving details, he said that a sum of Rs 4 million had been released for Govt College for Boys Chak Jhumra for the purchase of furniture, Rs 4.39 million for Govt College for Women Kamalia for furniture, Rs 3.3 million for Govt College for Women Sindhlianwali for furniture, Rs 3.3 million for Govt Degree College Ratta Matta Jhang, Rs 3.7 million for Govt College Athara Hazari Jhang, Rs 3.8 million for Govt Girls College Meeranwala Bungalow Faisalabad, Rs 3.2 million for Govt Girls' Degree College Chak No.97-RB.