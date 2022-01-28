Future of 1.2 mln students associated with AIOU: VC

AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum on Friday said the future of about 1.2 million students was associated with the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and they had to take care of their needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum on Friday said the future of about 1.2 million students was associated with the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and they had to take care of their needs.

"We have to formulate a strategy for the next three years" in that regard, he said while chairing a one-day regional directors conference here.

Some 54 regional directors of the university participated in the conference through video link. AIOU Registrar Raja Umar Younis and principal officers attended the moot.

The VC said strengthening the regional network had been his priority from day one. All the facilities required had been provided to the regional offices so that there was no gap left in providing the best services to the students, he added.

As regards human resources, he said following the rules and regulations, he had done a lot for staff development in last three years and addressed the staff shortage issue in the regional offices.

He directed the Director ICT to conduct a briefing session for regional offices on the Campus Management System (CMS) and Aaghi LMS, and train their staff through the master trainers on the university's digital system, so that they could guide the students.

The VC and other participants appreciated the services of Director General of Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, who will retire next week.