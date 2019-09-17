Future of thousands of students in 422 model institutions hangs in the balance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Future of thousands of students enrolled in 422 model schools and colleges operational under Federal Directorate of Education are hanged in the balance due to shortage of funds, sources said on Tuesday.The parents of the students say despite they had paid tuition fee, their children future has been put at the stake by the concern authorities.

They also criticized Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood for ignoring his official responsibilities as education minister. They blamed that the education ministry did nothing for improvement in education sector, but well covered up his weakness through rhetoric.Meanwhile, lack of funds has created many other problems for the parents and the management in these model schools and colleges.

As many as 140 buses, donated by the PML-N government to facilitate students, are parked due to non-availability of fuel and shortage of staff. Due to lack of maintenance and proper parking facility, the buses are parked in open air.

Despite the court orders, 1,800 sacked employees could not be restored and their salaries could not be released.In spite availability of transport service, parents are forced to provide pick and drop to their children due to absence of transport facility.

It is precedent that new blocks were being constructed to accommodate more students in model educational institutions, during the tenure of Shafqat Mehmood, as ministry for federal education and professional training.No development work could be done in any these institutions.

As a result, the managements of model institutions face accommodation problems.In a point of attention, PTI member National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan and Khurra Nawaz expressed concerns over missing development work and other facilities in model schools and colleges in the capital city.

They demanded of the government to fulfill its promises that it had made to people during 2018 elections.