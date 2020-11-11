Galaxy Model College rejects rumors regarding coronavirus among students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The administration of Galaxy Model College (GMC) Charsadda Wednesday rejected media reports about coronavirus infection in the college.

Talking to APP, Director of the college Abdul Shakoor said that some people were trying to undermine and tarnish image of the college by falsely disseminating disinformation about corona infection among students.

He said that arrangements have been made to strictly implement SOPs notified by the government against COVID-19.

He said the administration of the college would move to take legal action against those who released false news against the college.