UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Education Department Announced Winter Vacation From Jan 1 To March 5

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

GB education department announced winter vacation from Jan 1 to March 5

Gilgit-Baltistan Education Department keeping in view the sharp decrease of its temperatures at Gilgit Baltistan recorded at Skardu (-12), Hunza (-10), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10 degree) has announced the winter season from January 1 to March 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan education Department keeping in view the sharp decrease of its temperatures at Gilgit Baltistan recorded at Skardu (-12), Hunza (-10), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10 degree) has announced the winter season from January 1 to March 5.

The weather situation of Astore is also very critical. The people of Astore are also facing much problems due to severe cold weather.

The Executive Engineer Water & Power Astore told APP that the area of Astore was exempted from electric load-shedding due to Shogurat Power Project.

He added that if the people of Astore will continue their cooperation they will never face any load-shedding in the area.

He advised and appealed to the people that they should not use heavy electric equipments such as Electric rods, ghizers and heaters.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Astore Dr, Nawab Ahmed said that the people of Astore are facing health problems due to severe cold.

He advised that the people should take care of their health during winter season by covering their self with warm cloths.

He said that more than 200 patients were visiting hospital daily and getting treatment.

Related Topics

Weather Education Water Gilgit Baltistan Skardu January March From

Recent Stories

Yemeni Army Says 18 Houthi Rebels Killed Near Saad ..

2 minutes ago

About 3,000 People Rally in Stockholm Against Mass ..

30 minutes ago

Coutinho hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Werder Brem ..

30 minutes ago

Rioters Attack Peaceful Protesters in Central Beir ..

30 minutes ago

Connacht keep Champions Cup hopes alive as Lyon st ..

30 minutes ago

Anti polio drive requires attention for complete e ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.