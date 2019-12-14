GB education department announced winter vacation from Jan 1 to March 5

Gilgit-Baltistan Education Department keeping in view the sharp decrease of its temperatures at Gilgit Baltistan recorded at Skardu (-12), Hunza (-10), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10 degree) has announced the winter season from January 1 to March 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan education Department keeping in view the sharp decrease of its temperatures at Gilgit Baltistan recorded at Skardu (-12), Hunza (-10), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10 degree) has announced the winter season from January 1 to March 5.

The weather situation of Astore is also very critical. The people of Astore are also facing much problems due to severe cold weather.

The Executive Engineer Water & Power Astore told APP that the area of Astore was exempted from electric load-shedding due to Shogurat Power Project.

He added that if the people of Astore will continue their cooperation they will never face any load-shedding in the area.

He advised and appealed to the people that they should not use heavy electric equipments such as Electric rods, ghizers and heaters.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Astore Dr, Nawab Ahmed said that the people of Astore are facing health problems due to severe cold.

He advised that the people should take care of their health during winter season by covering their self with warm cloths.

He said that more than 200 patients were visiting hospital daily and getting treatment.