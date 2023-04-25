UrduPoint.com

GB Government Prioritizes Education Sector By Allocating Significant Portion Of Its Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 06:41 PM

GB government prioritizes education sector by allocating significant portion of its budget

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has prioritized the education sector by allocating a significant portion of its budget on the non-development side (Salary + Non Salary) as well

Out of the total budget of Rs. 61,440.640 million, the education sector has been given the highest share of Rs. 12,929.869 million, which is 21% of the total budget.

Out of the total budget of Rs. 61,440.640 million, the education sector has been given the highest share of Rs. 12,929.869 million, which is 21% of the total budget.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media claimed that this allocation exceeds the federal and other provincial governments' shares, reflecting the government's commitment to uplifting the education sector in the region.

Other sectors that received notable shares are the Home & Prison Department (13.58%), Health Department (11.

51%), Works Department (8.59%), and Water & Power Department (6.86%), he added.

Despite the challenges of ensuring access to education in remote areas,he said that Gilgit-Baltistan was determined to provide quality education at the grassroots level. He said Gilgit-Baltistan has also introduced advanced teaching techniques by using the latest technology in various educational institutions.

He said various initiatives have been taken in collaboration with the National level institutions such as NCA, KIPS and NUST etc. "The government's mission and the leadership of the Chief Executive, Cabinet and hard work by the team of bright civil servants of the Province have been instrumental in ensuring that the maximum population can benefit from quality education, CS GB said.

