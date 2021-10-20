UrduPoint.com

GB's Students, Faculty Members Spend Day At Army's Field Firing Range

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:38 PM

GB's students, faculty members spend day at Army's Field Firing Range

A group of students and faculty members of University of Baltistan and other educational institutes spent a day with Army at Field Firing Range in Ghanche district of Skardu

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A group of students and faculty members of University of Baltistan and other educational institutes spent a day with Army at Field Firing Range in Ghanche district of Skardu.

The students witnessed fire power demonstration and also conducted fire of small arms and were shown various army weapons and equipment during their visit, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The students praised the state of morale and professional competence of officers and soldiers and thanked Pakistan Army for the opportunity.

